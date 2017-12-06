Greene captures title in their own tournament behind the MVP performance of Sands

GREENE – Lady Trojans’ Alyssa Sands had herself a weekend after opening with 20 points on Friday against Sidney. She followed that performance up one day later, dropping 15 as she was named tournament Most Valuable Player.

21 of Sands’ tournament total came from three-pointers, some that did not touch any part of the rim and barely moved the net.

Greene’s first round 51-19 win over Sidney included the opening quarter 22-0 lead that Sidney couldn’t crawl back from.

Sands scored 13 of the Lady Trojans 22 in that first quarter, nine coming from behind the arc.

Sidney did gain some momentum in the second on the shoulders of their point guard, Savannah Baldwin as she matched Sands’ nine, also all coming from three-pointers.

Going into the half, Sidney outscored Greene 13-10.

But Sidney’s momentum quickly swong back to the Trojans side, answering with 19 points in the second half while holding the Lady Warriors to a total of six points.

In the game prior, Chenango Forks and Oxford’s went the same way as the Lady Blue Devils handed the Blackhawks a 65-26 loss.

Oxford’s second quarter proved to be their best as they scored 11, but Forks was just too much.

The Lady Blackhawks were led by Allison Beckwith and Karley Miller as they each scored six points.

Forks’s Katie Flynn finished with a game-high 25 on Friday night.

With all teams coming back on Saturday, the first game was between Oxford and Sidney for the consolation game. Sidney won the contest 37-29.