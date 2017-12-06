Norwich takes second at Stop DWI Holiday Classic over the weekend

BINGHAMTON – Being a very young team this year, only return one starter from last year’s team, senior Michael Carson had to step up for Norwich to have success in a strong tournament field at the Stop DWI Holiday Classic this past weekend.

Carson stepped up to the plate and knocked it out of the park in the first round of the holiday classic, leading the Tornado with 15 points in their 56-49 win over Susquehanna Valley.

Turning up the defense in the second half held Sus Valley to one basket in the third quarter and and four points overall that quarter. “Because of our youth, we were very nervous in the first half,” said Norwich head coach Tom Collier. “We played much better in the second half once we settled in.”

Outscoring the Sabers 15-4 in the third helped Norwich take command of the game for the second half behind the leadership and nine points of Carson.

Also helping in the that quarter was Marcus Cashman on the defensive side for Norwich. Cashman locked down Lucas Davy in the third, holding him to zero after his eight points in the first half.

“Our overall defense was very good in the second half of the game and it’s what we need to continue to build on for us to be successful,” said Collier.

Offensively, Norwich was led by Carson’s 15 but has assistance by his younger teammate, Carson Maynard. Maynard came in off the bench to chip in 12 points.