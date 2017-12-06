Pathfinder Village Foundation receives Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Award for fitness memberships

EDMESTON – Pathfinder Village Foundation recently was awarded a Community Fitness Award by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield in support of memberships at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. The memberships create opportunities for residents and students with developmental disabilities to experience a wide variety of fitness activities at the newly renovated fitness facility, and encourage individuals to work toward personal health goals.

Eve Van de Wal, regional president of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, said, “Our company’s Community Health Awards demonstrate a corporate commitment to support local organizations that share our mission as a nonprofit health plan. These awards complement our existing grants and sponsorships with agencies that work to enhance quality of life, including health status, in upstate New York.”