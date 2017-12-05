Chenango County action packed basketball weekend round-up

Boys Basketball

Delhi Tournament

Delhi 55, Bainbridge-Guilford 49 (Friday, first round)

Hunter-Tannersville 54, Bainbridge-Guilford 45 (Saturday’s consolation game)

DELHI – With games on back-to-back days as a participant in the Delhi Tournament, the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats played very similar both days.

Starting out struggling in the first half, the Bobcats were only able to score 20 points while allowing their opponent to score 36 and take a 16 point lead into the intermission.

The second half did pick up for B-G as they came out of halftime scoring 14, cutting into Delhi’s lead. The Bobcats defense only gave up a total of five points in the third quarter, pulling within seven.

In the final quarter, Bainbridge-Guilford was able outscore the Bulldogs by one point but it wasn’t enough as they were handed the six point loss. They were scheduled to face Hunter-Tannersville after they lost their opening round game as well.

The consolation game went the exact same way for the Bobcats as they put up 15 in the first half while allowing Hunter-Tannersville to jump out to a 18 point lead heading into the locker room.

The game got as far as a 20 point deficit before B-G kicked into gear and started to climb their way back.

Pulling within seven points with 1:30 left in the game, the Bobcats had to start fouling and force their opponent to beat them at the line.

Hunter-Tannersville missed a good portion of their free-throws, still leaving Bainbridge-Guilford an opportunity to cut even further into the lead. Unfortunately, the Bobcats were unable to covert late in the game.

Trevor Halaquist contributed 13 against Delhi and 15 versus Hunter-Tannersville, leading the Bobcats on the second day. Tom Palmatier led the team on Friday night with 16 and added nine in Saturday’s consolation game.

Bainbridge-Guilford travel to Chenango Forks next as they will look to get their first win of the season over the non-league opponent. Tip-off for the contest is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Delhi 55, Bainbridge-Guilford 49

Delhi: Tyler Bruce 1 0-0-3; Christian Aloisid 5 2-5-12; Michael Griswold 0 0-1-0; Alex Haight 3 2-2-9; Conor Aikens 3 4-4-12; Dustin Coffee 0; Chris Hillis 0; Joannes Rambool 0; Tristan Olson 4 0-0-8; Nate Craft 3 5-5-11; Tyler Dibble 0; Christian Handy 0. Totals: 19 13-17-55

B-G: Devon Scherhaufer 4 0-0-10; Xavier Cherniak 0; Shawn Lindsey 1 2-4-4; Trevor Halaquist 3 5-8-13; Parker Lord 0; Tom Palmatier 5 6-11-16; Collin Puerile 0 2-2-2; Adam Ives 2 0-0-4. Totals 15 15-25-49.

Del 20 16 5 14 – 55

B-G 9 11 14 15 – 49

Fouled out: None. Three-point field goals: (D) Aikens 2, Haight 1, Bruce 1; (B-G) Scherhaufer 2, Halaquist 2.

Hunter-Tannersville 54, Bainbridge-Guilford 45

H-T: Cassidy Arquiett 8 0-1-16; Maxwell Davis 1 0-0-2; Jared Haines 0; Richard Kenneally 2 3-5-7; Kody Leach 0; Chris Langzdins 5 0-2-10; Cole Matthews 3 0-0-7; Jason McDevitt 3 0-0-7; Zack Lane 0; Zane Lewis 0; Kaeden Leach 2 1-6-5. Totals: 24 4-14-54.