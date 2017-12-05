Senator Fred Akshar (L) visited Oxford Academy High School last Monday, continuing his "Akshar's All-Stars" student recognition program. Akshar recognized 16-year-old Gillian Mulder for her work with the Students Against Drunk Driving (SADD) leadership group, the local soup kitchen in Oxford and for initiating a sox drive to donate socks, gloves and clothing to families in need. Akshar also recognized students at Tioga Central High School and Vestal Middle School. (Photo courtesy of Senator Akshar's Office)