Unadilla Valley to unveil building renovations at open house Saturday

NEW BERLIN Unadilla Valley Central School will open its doors to the public this Saturday, December 9 for an open house unveiling the school's first major set of renovations since its original construction 15 years ago.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., members of the community will be treated to building tours, refreshments, and an opportunity to see the finished $12.8 million building project which focuses on safety, efficiency, and longevity firsthand.

The renovations include building energy and security improvements, HVAC upgrades, flooring improvements, energy efficient lighting, pool area improvements, and the construction of a new 7,000-square-foot STEAM wing.

UVCSD Superintendent Robert Mackey said, "The biggest part of this project is maintenance, which includes lighting, windows and heating and ventilation upgrades, to make it a more comfortable environment in every room."