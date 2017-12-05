Unadilla Valley to unveil building renovations at open house Saturday

NEW BERLIN – Unadilla Valley Central School will open its doors to the public this Saturday, December 9 for an open house unveiling the school's first major set of renovations since its original construction 15 years ago.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., members of the community will be treated to building tours, refreshments, and an opportunity to see the finished $12.8 million building project – which focuses on safety, efficiency, and longevity – firsthand.

The renovations include building energy and security improvements, HVAC upgrades, flooring improvements, energy efficient lighting, pool area improvements, and the construction of a new 7,000-square-foot STEAM wing.

UVCSD Superintendent Robert Mackey said, "The biggest part of this project is maintenance, which includes lighting, windows and heating and ventilation upgrades, to make it a more comfortable environment in every room."