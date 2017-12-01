Local gifts by local hands at Oxford Winter Farmers' Market

OXFORD – This Saturday, the Town of Oxford will be positively abuzz with the holiday spirit, and the vendors at the Oxford Winter Farmers’ Market are gearing up to be a part of the festivities.

Don’t miss this once-a-month event, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Parish House Community Center of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 34 Main Street in Oxford.

Shoppers who love the Oxford Winter for its fresh produce, meats, dairy and baked goods, will be pleased to also find a wide selection of gifts for the holidays, from balsam fir wreaths to deck the halls, stockings from local fiber producers to hang on the mantel, and a wide selection of one-of-a-kind cards, artist prints, hand-made pottery, knitwear, soaps & lotions. And, of course, all the makings for a luscious harvest feast, including local meads, ciders, and fruit wines.