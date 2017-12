NORWICH The City of Norwich Common Council received the 2018 tentative budget at a special meeting on Thursday evening before moving to set the budget's public hearing for Tuesday, December 5 at 6 p.m.

The $12.4 million tentative budget is a $807,101 decrease from last year's $13.2 million budget, which was supplemented in part by a $255,334 FEMA SCBA grant that was awarded in 2016.