The Village of New Berlin to celebrate Christmas all month long

NEW BERLIN – The Village of New Berlin will be filled with holiday cheer throughout December, holding annual events all month long.

The festivities kick off on Saturday December 2 with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The ceremony is held every year at the four corners in the middle of New Berlin at 6 p.m.

New Berlin Mayor Terry Potter said, “We will have a DJ playing Christmas favorites, the Unadilla Valley Elementary, Middle, and High School students will be in attendance singing songs, and the Community Church Choir will also be performing.”

Santa Claus will make an appearance, with a little help from the New Berlin Fire Department who will help bring Santa to the ceremony.