Arts Council to host Irish Dance Spectacle on Saturday

NORWICH – The Chenango Arts Council will once again play host to its much anticipated annual Christmas production featuring a feast of dizzying Irish dance, dazzling lights and a moving soundtrack that promises to kick off the holiday season and set the tone for the spirit of Christmas in Chenango County.

On Saturday, December 2 at 7 p.m., internationally acclaimed production Carol of the King, The Irish Dance Spectacular brings a level of professional Irish choreography never before seen in our area, and already ticket sales from folks as far away as Boston and New England have purchased tickets to catch what is sure to be a Christmas spectacle not to be missed. In addition, the two act show will feature an brief intermission with concessions available for purchase.