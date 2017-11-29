Oxford’s Murrer hits four three’s in win to open 2017-2018 season

Frank Speziale Photo

OXFORD – Jacob Murrer came off the bench to hit four three-pointers in the contest to help Oxford claim its first win of the new season 48-39 over Franklin.

The Blackhawks scored double-digits in the final three quarter, which featured a 17 point second quarter that was led by their C.J. Smith.

Smith scored eight of team-high 16 points in that quarter.

Franklin’s Mike Manzer wasn’t going to let his team go down without a fight. He had 12 of his game-high 23 points in the third quarter, helping his team close the Blackhawk lead to three by the end of the third.