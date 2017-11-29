Supreme Court takes up case about privacy in digital age

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a case about privacy rights that could limit the government's ability to track Americans' movements in the digital age.

The justices are hearing an appeal Wednesday from Timothy Carpenter. He was sentenced to 116 years in prison after being convicted of robbing electronics stores in Michigan and Ohio. Records from cellphone towers near the stores helped place Carpenter in the vicinity of the crimes.

The big issue is whether police must get a search warrant to look at the records. Rights groups and technology experts are among those who have joined Carpenter in arguing it's too easy for authorities to use the records to learn intimate details of someone's life.


