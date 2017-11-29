Chenango United Way hits 50 percent mark of campaign goal

CHENANGO COUNTY – Chenango United Way Executive Director Elizabeth Monaco announced Friday that the organization's 2017 fundraising campaign has surpassed 50 percent of its goal with just over a month to go.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

As of Tuesday, Monaco said CUW has raised $220,000 of its goal of $419,000, and they are encouraging the community to continue donating through the campaign's deadline of December 31 to ensure local organizations that apply for funding receive the funding they need.

"Any amount helps," said Monaco. "There's a lot of people who still haven't made a contribution and they still have plenty of time. The second half of December will be just as important as the first."