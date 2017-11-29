Council appoints Flanagan as part-time Norwich City Court Judge

NORWICH – The City of Norwich Common Council voted unanimously to appoint city attorney Patrick Flanagan as part-time Norwich City Court Judge at its meeting on Tuesday, November 21.

Effective January 1, 2018, Flanagan will assume the part-time judge position currently held by James Cushman, who will retire at the year's end.

The council voted unanimously to appoint Flanagan as part-time City Court Judge – a six-year appointment with a salary of roughly $45,300 – after considering two other local attorneys for the position.

Flanagan offered his thanks to the common council for its unanimous support, and added, "It has been an honor to serve as the City Attorney for the past 17 years. I believe this length of service makes me the longest running city attorney in the city's history and I am very proud of that fact.