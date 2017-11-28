Celebrate Christmas with the Mid-York Concert Band

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – The Mid-York Concert Band (MYCB), along with music director Mark Sands, are busy preparing for their third annual holiday concert slated for Tuesday, December 12.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. in the Norwich High School auditorium and will feature plenty of seasonal favorites, including Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” the ever-popular “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” narrated by the Reverend Mr. Joseph Connolly, and a program ending holiday sing-a-long.

Also featured at this year’s program will be Leroy Anderson’s “Trumpeter’s Lullaby,” performed by Dan Digennaro. This will be Digennaro’s second year performing with the MYCB. Digennaro received his Bachelors of Music Education Degree from SUNY Fredonia. While at Fredonia, he had opportunities to record with the well-known band called 10,000 Maniacs, as well as jazz legends Jeff Jarvis, and Allen Vizzutti. Digennaro has taught music at every level for the last 30 years and received two state Best Practices Awards in music education. He recently retired to pursue a playing career and other interests.