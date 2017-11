SHERBURNE Calling all birders! Please join Chenango Bird Club members as we conduct the annual Sherburne Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, December 16.

We need folks to join teams of birders to cover the 177 square miles of the count circle. You may participate any time during the day from dark hours looking (listening) for owls, to light hours driving the roads of the Sherburne area looking for daytime bird activity.