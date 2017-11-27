Knitting for the needy

Norwich resident Pat Horton has been hard at work since August knitting a number of scarves for the needy this holiday season. Horton said she has knitted about 70 scarves to be given to the to the Broad Street United Methodist Church and then to local families in need. Horton has funded 100 percent of the project, and she is gladly accepting monetary donations or donations of yarn. If you are interested in aiding Horton's efforts, contact her via email at pahorto@yahoo.com. (Grady Thompson photo)

