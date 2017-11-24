All-American BMX completes three races in two weekends with many podium finishes

Submitted Photo

NORWICH – Two weekends in a row proved that Norwich’s All-American BMX is a strong program among New York state BMX groups.

On November 11, team members competed at Grippin Park BMX in Endicott. The team brought home three first-place finishes, three second-place finishes, two third place finishes and added a fourth-place finish, making all riders place in the Top Five in their respective classes.

Saturday, November 18, the team once again headed to Endicott to participate in another race. This one, however, had higher stakes.

The Annual Old Trophy Race at Grippen Park BMX was a double points race for the standing in their Winter Series. But that didn’t scare the racers of the All-American BMX squad as they had five races take first-place, while eight racers placed second and four take the third place spot on the podium.

The team new riders Andrew Spade, Xaiver Bundy and Dave Harvey join the team for their first race on Saturday while one racer with a familiar face hopped back on his bike for point race. Team founder Dave Lawson placed second in Saturday’s race, showing the kids how it can be done.

Liam White received his achievement award into the intermediate class. He won is tenth race on Saturday at Grippen Park BMX annual Old Trophy Double Points Race.