Annual Parade of Lights Saturday

The annual Parade of Lights will begin at 6:15 p.m., Saturday, November 25 in downtown Norwich. Parade Coordinator Mike McCormack said this year’s parade will feature 81 different participants––the highest turnout in the history of the parade. McCormack also advises parade participants to check their emails for last minute details regarding this year’s parade. A full listing of the parade line-up and other details can be found on PAGE 22 in today’s Evening Sun. (Frank Speziale photo for last year’s event.)

