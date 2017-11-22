Court officer wins Regional Gladius fight

NORWICH – New York State Court Officer John Blangiardo and Chenango County Court Judge Frank B. Revoir Jr. weigh in on Blangiardo’s victory in the 170 weight class of the Gladius Fight on September 27, and what it means to be a County Court Officer.

Blangiardo, 29-years-old, and is a Port Jefferson, Long Island native. He has been with the NYS Court System for about five years and has been with Chenango County for four years. Blangiardo is one of the 12 Chenango County Court and Supreme Court officers. Before becoming a court officer, he needed to pass a statewide civil service exam and attend four months at the NYS Court Officers Academy in Albany.

Blangiardo acts as Judge Revoir’s primary security detail and attends whichever type of court the judge may have (county, family, surrogate), travels with the judge when necessary to schools, jails and prisons, and public events.

“It’s amazing how the system works, the lengths we go through to protect people’s rights and how seriously we take people’s constitutional rights. It’s inspiring to be able to see the system work. We go to the ends of the Earth to make sure we live up to our obligations,” Blangiardo said.