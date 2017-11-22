NHS Tennis Lifetime Achievement Award

NORWICH – The Norwich Tennis boosters presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to John and MaryLou Stewart and family at the Girls Varsity tennis banquet on November 11.

Since 1946 to the present, a Stewart has played or coached in every decade.

In 1948 Charles Stewart was part of the undefeated tennis team. In 1953 John Stewart Sr. and partner Wes Aldrich beat the number one doubles team in the state.

That same year John won the Section 3 singles championship in the Iroquois league. Ken Stewart Sr. and son Ken coached from the early 70’s until the early 90’s. Gary and younger brother John both played varsity tennis through the 70’s.

Ken and brother Jim played through the 80’s along with cousins Lori and Betsy(Loomis) Stewart.

Betsy competed at the state level multiple times. John would pick up the head coaching job in 1996 until the present day.

Throughout those years the Stewart’s that have represented the Norwich Purple are: Stephanie, Elliot, Emily, Zan, Colin, Brynn, Sophie, and Caroline

Caroline represents the last of the Stewart kids to play tennis for Norwich, this generation of Stewarts played in over 700 varsity tennis matches.