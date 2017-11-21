The 36th Annual Turkey Trot runs smooth despite rough weather

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: November 21st, 2017

NORWICH – The 36th annual Turkey Trot was a great success despite the weather. With temperatures in the mid 30’s and snow blowing in racers faces, over 400 participants still came out for the great fundraiser for the Norwich Family YMCA.

“Despite weather conditions, we had a fair turnout but would like to see those numbers come back up to the numbers they were in previous years,” said race organizer Shannon Gawronski. “We will be looking to do some different things in the future so keep an eye out for those.”

Gawronski went on to say, “The race went on without a hiccup, an accident or an incident and that makes for a successful race.”

Shaun Horan of Norwich finished first overall in the race with an official time of 17:53.67. The first female to finish the race and crowning herself the overall female winner was Amanda Lo Piccolo of (place) with a time of 18:18.03, around 11 seconds after Horan and two seconds after Ben Ericksen (first in the male 16-19 age group).


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 34% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook