Antonowicz officially earns funeral director license

NORWICH – John Antonowicz of the Wilson Funeral Home in Norwich has recently became Chenango County’s newest licensed funeral director.

Having received his license, Antonowicz, 22, is now authorized to conduct all funeral director-related services and activities.

“After all I invested in this process, and given all that others have invested in me, it is very rewarding to have received my license,” said Antonowicz.

Antonowicz credited his Wilson Funeral Home mentors and licensed funeral directors, John Gawronski and Doug Wilson, and his Hudson Valley mortuary school director, Lori Purcell, for their guidance during this three-year process.