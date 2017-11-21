NHS cheerleaders prepare for Varsity Spirit Spectacular Holiday Parade at Disney World

Frank Speziale photo

Four Norwich High School cheerleaders will make the trip to Disney World next week to perform in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular Holiday Parade in Magic Kingdom after successfully fundraising for their trip. Senior NHS cheerleaders Karissa Prindle, Shelby Rose, Kalliann Harrison, and Brianna Kempf will perform in the parade on December 1 or December 2, depending on which group they are selected for, along with other select cheerleaders from across the country. The NHS cheerleaders would like to thank the Norwich Elks Lodge #1222 for helping finalize their fundraising efforts. Pictured from left to right: NHS varsity cheerleading coach Marie DeSarro, Karissa Prindle, Shelby Rose, Elks Lodge #1222 Exalted Ruler, Kalliann Harrison, and Brianna Kempf. (Frank Speziale photo)