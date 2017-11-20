Lady Bobcats capture NYS Volleyball title for first time in school history

GLENS FALLS – A 33-second volley in the fourth set is what it took for the Lady Bobcats to bring the Class D New York State Volleyball championship to Bainbridge-Guilford for the first time in school history.

With B-G’s Marissa Cuozzo serving to the Panama Panthers at 24-12, all Bainbridge-Guilford needed was one final point to take down the defending state champs. Panama sent the ball flying hard back over the net, hoping to finish the point to get the serve back to close the 12-point gap.

But the Bobcats’ Erica Selfridge refused as she saved her team with the first dig, keeping the point going. Teammate Zamira Caldwell tried to catch Panama off guard by tipping the ball over. However, the Panthers weren’t fooled and set up a spike as they again tried to close the point.

That’s when Abi Selfridge dove for the ball, reached her hands out for the dig, and saved the point.

Enter Alexis Carr into the play. She used Erica Selfridge’s perfect set and smacked the ball over the net, forcing the Panther player to mishit the ball out of bounds, thus crowning the Lady Bobcats as the Class D State Champs.

“It feels incredible,” said Abi Selfridge on being a state champ. “Our team worked really hard to get to this point. I can’t thank the coaching staff and my team enough for all the long hours and effort it took to get us this far. My team really stepped up our play this weekend and it definitely paid off.”

After a long day of pool play on Saturday, the Bobcats came out as the second place team of the four that were playing for the Class D Title.