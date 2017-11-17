Deer management permits available for Beaver Meadow State Forest

Frank Speziale photo

SHERBURNE – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in Sherburne this week announced it is offering antlerless tags on a first-come, first-served basis for hunters to harvest deer at Beaver Meadow State Forest as part of its Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).

DEC foresters have determined that browsing deer at Beaver Meadow State Forest are negatively impacting the forest, damaging tree regeneration, wildflowers, and other herbaceous plants.

DMAP permits – valid for antlerless deer only – are available at the NYS DEC office in Sherburne for individuals with a valid state hunting license, permitting hunters to harvest an additional antlerless deer on Beaver Meadow State Forest.