Deer management permits available for Beaver Meadow State Forest

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: November 17th, 2017

Frank Speziale photo

SHERBURNE – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in Sherburne this week announced it is offering antlerless tags on a first-come, first-served basis for hunters to harvest deer at Beaver Meadow State Forest as part of its Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).

DEC foresters have determined that browsing deer at Beaver Meadow State Forest are negatively impacting the forest, damaging tree regeneration, wildflowers, and other herbaceous plants.

DMAP permits – valid for antlerless deer only – are available at the NYS DEC office in Sherburne for individuals with a valid state hunting license, permitting hunters to harvest an additional antlerless deer on Beaver Meadow State Forest.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 35% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook