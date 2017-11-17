Community leaders gather for business event with Chobani

By: Tyler Murphy, Sun Staff Writer
Published: November 17th, 2017

NORWICH – More than 100 business leaders, local officials and active community members gathered for a well-attended Commerce Chenango Business After Hours Thursday, hosted by Chobani at their facility in Norwich.

Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Brown welcomed guests and referred to Chenango County as “Chobani’s hometown.”

“We want to participate shoulder to shoulder with everything happening in Chenango County and the surrounding area,” said Brown, explaining Chobani had a stake in the Central New York dairy market.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 31% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook