Community leaders gather for business event with Chobani

NORWICH – More than 100 business leaders, local officials and active community members gathered for a well-attended Commerce Chenango Business After Hours Thursday, hosted by Chobani at their facility in Norwich.

Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Brown welcomed guests and referred to Chenango County as “Chobani’s hometown.”

“We want to participate shoulder to shoulder with everything happening in Chenango County and the surrounding area,” said Brown, explaining Chobani had a stake in the Central New York dairy market.