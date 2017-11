OXFORD – Bill and Diane Troxell, owners of Gallery Three-Two-One at 41 State Street in Oxford, will be celebrating a Holiday Open House on Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The open house will feature the works of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. jewelers, Margie and Bill Lombard, who will be present both days.

This is the eighth year that the Lombard's have been featured artists during the holiday's. Come meet them as they present for sale, one of a kind jewelry that is all handmade.