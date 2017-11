Submitted photo

The Norwich girls Tennis team held their end of the year banquet recently. It was then that Head Coach John Stewart handed out the 2017 season awards. Pictured from left to right is Riley Marsh (STAC First Team Doubles All-Star), Natalie Benenati (STAC First Team Doubles All-Star), Caroline Stewart (Most Valuable and First Team Singles All-Star), Katie Gawronski (Most Improved), Megan Burke (Coaches Award), and Parker Walsh (Most Improved)