Tuesday Afternoon Mixed Bowling: 11-14-17

Standings as of November 14: Guys and Dolls 61; K&D 42; Alley Oops 42; Plaza Keglers 20; Rolling Stones 38; Crazy Four 33; Murphy’s Law 32.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Men High Games: Jim Kenyon 226; Harry Knott 202; Mike Fuller 195.

Men High Series: Jim Kenyon 436; Dwight Meade 534; Harry Kott 519.

Women High Games: Joan Costello 165; Judy Harrington 152; Barb Huggins151.

Women High Series: Joan Costello 467; Judy Harrington 434; Donna Furgison 410.

Additional standings will be reported in a later edition of The Evening Sun when they become available.

–Meagan Schulz, Sun Sports Editor