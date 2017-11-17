Sports Editor’s Note:

I would like to wish the Bainbridge-Guilford Girls Volleyball team good luck at the NYS Volleyball tournment in Glens Falls this weekend. They will start play on Saturday at 3 p.m. with pool play in a match against Argyle Central School of Section II. The Lady Bobcats will have a game break before they take on Tuxedo of Section IX. Again with a one game intermission, B-G will have their final match of semifinal pool play against Panama of Section VI.
Depending on the results of the semifinal matches, Bainbridge-Guilford could advance to the finals match on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Follow every match during semifinals by listening to Nate Lull at WCDO FM 101-AM 1490 on your radio or online at www.wcdoonline.com/wcdo-sports and click ‘listen live.’ Games may also be available on television on your Spectrum Sports Channel.
–Meagan Schulz, Sun Sports Editor