Athlete of the Week: Alex Evans, Valley Heights Christian Academy Crusaders Boys Soccer

This being his last year at Valley Heights Christian Academy, Alex Evans wanted to make his last year one to remember.

He did just that. Helping his team to a league championship appearance, Evans fired a minimum of four shots at the opposing keeper in most games, some it was 10 or more shots.

In one game this season against Finger Lakes, Evans took 10 shots on goal, netting one. Against Oswego a first round playoff game, Evans recorded 12 shots, pressuring the goalie every chance he had. While he did not score a goal, Evans opened opportunities for his teammates with the amount of his appempts.