Chenango SPCA Executive Director talks overcrowding and Woofstock

NORWICH – The Chenango SPCA is hopeful the 10th Annual Woofstock will draw a large crowd, and shed light on their problem of overcrowding, an issue they’re trying to solve by extending their ongoing adoption event.

The Name Your Price event has been going on for three months, but Executive Director of the CSPCA Annette Clarke says there’s no end in sight to the overcrowding.

“We typically house about 100 cats. Right now, we have 167, and they keep bringing them in,” said Clarke. “We adopt out one and get in 15 same day.” She said half the cats in their possession are kittens.

Clarke said she believes one of the reasons they’ve seen an increase in cats coming through the doors, is Little Mews closing the doors.