Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – The largest Parade of Lights in the history of the event is only 10 days away, and is set to feature attractions both familiar and fresh.

Parade of Lights Coordinator Mike McCormack said this year’s parade will feature 81 different participants––the highest turnout in the history of the parade.

McCormack advises parade participants to check their emails for last minute details regarding this year’s Parade of Lights on Saturday, November 25 at 6:15 p.m.