Coventry woman pleads guilty to drug charge

By: Hannah Benjamin, Staff Writer
Published: November 15th, 2017

NORWICH – A Coventry woman plans to change her life after accepting a plea deal on Monday in Chenango County Court, after being in jail since July.

Brenda L. Manwarren, 30, was arrested in July after an investigation into the sale and possession of heroin in Chenango County. A search warrant was issued by Chenango County Court Judge Frank B. Revoir Jr., resulting in a search and discovery of several packages of heroin, a digital scale, and heroin packaging material; which police presented as evidence in the case.

Manwarren, along with another, were arrested by the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Sidney Police Department and the Chenango County District Attorney’s Office.


