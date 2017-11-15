Winter is coming: driving tips and reminders

CHENANGO COUNTY – Winter is the most difficult driving season, and with fewer hours of daylight, things can get even trickier. The New York State Department of Transportation and the Chenango County Bureau of Fire have a few Winter driving tips to help keep you and your family safe this season.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Maintain your vehicle

• Prepare your vehicle for the winter season by installing good snow tires that have adequate tread; always having a windshield scraper and small broom for ice and snow removal; and always keep at least a half tank of gas.

• Have a mechanic check your battery, brakes, exhaust system, lights, wiper blades, tire tread and all fluid levels to ensure your vehicle is ready for snowfall.

• Clear all windows, headlights, taillights, wipers and the roof of your vehicle of snow and ice before you start driving.

• Never combine radial and non-radial tires on the same vehicle. On front-wheel drive cars, it's best to put snow tires or "all-season" tires on all four wheels, not just the front.