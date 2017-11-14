SAFE Act mandates some pistol license recertifications in 2018

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: November 14th, 2017

CHENANGO COUNTY – If you are a pistol license holder in New York State, you may be required to recertify your license prior to January 31, 2018––or risk having your license revoked and weapons surrendered to law enforcement.

In compliance with the NYS Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement (SAFE) Act of 2013, pistol license holders are required to recertify every five years in New York State. Failure to recertify will result in one’s license revocation and the surrender of their weapons.

While this is not a new law, it is the first time it will affect pistol license holders in the state, since the NYS SAFE Act will have been enacted five years ago in 2018.

“Anybody who received a pistol permit license prior to 2013 is required by New York State law and the SAFE Act to recertify every five years,” said Chenango County Clerk Mary Weidman.


