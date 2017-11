OXFORD - The Oxford and McDonough Communities are invited to the 33rd annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner, served from 12-noon to 1 p.m., on Thursday, November 23.

Since 1984, the Church Women United (CWU) of Oxford and St. Joseph's Church have sponsored their Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Joseph's Church, located at 3 Scott Street (at the corner of State St.). This event invites all persons on this family day of giving thanks.