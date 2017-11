SOUTH EDMESTON Staying true to its mission of providing better food for more people, Chobani has announced it will be donating 1.3 million pounds of powdered milk to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands in the coming weeks.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Chobani Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya made the announcement Wednesday in a letter obtained by The Evening Sun that was sent to Chobani's dairy partners across New York State.