104 year-old veteran receives highest civilian award on Veterans Day

SIDNEY – Former World War II United States Civil Air Patrol Member Frank Doolittle was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal on Saturday, one of the highest civilian awards in the U.S.

Doolittle, 104-years-old, was born and raised in Bainbridge before joining the Sidney Airport's Civil Air Patrol in 1944, making it 73 years that he's been in service.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

On Saturday, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney presented Doolittle with the award, saying "Only 300 people, since 1776, have received this really special award. This is really special for our community, and for the Bainbridge Civil Air Patrol."

"The fact that you're 104 years young, and you're here looking just great and being able to accept this with your family and friends and everyone here. This is a very, very special day here in our community and I want to thank you for giving me the privilege of doing this on Veterans Day on all the greatest days, and I just want to say congratulations," Tenney said, before presenting Doolittle with the medal on behalf of the U.S. House of Representatives and Congress.