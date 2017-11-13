Lady Bobcats one step closer to NYS Class D Volleyball title

Submitted Photo

CICERO – Fire trucks sounded their horns and flashed their lights. A line of parents in vehicles behind joined in and honked their horns. Community members lined Main Street in Bainbridge. In the middle of it all? A school bus carrying the Lady Bobcats volleyball team, the 2017 NYS Regional Class D Champions.

Sweeping Section III champion Bishop Grimes in three games, Bainbridge-Guilford will now move onto the New York State finals next weekend in Glens Falls.

In the first game, the Lady Bobcats took down the Bishop Grimes Cobras in dominating fashion, winning 25-14. This is something Bainbridge-Guilford has done often this season as they now carry a season overall record of 16-1.

“Our plan going into the game was to come out firing from the start and not let them in the game,” said Bobcats Head Coach Tami Selfridge. “That worked for us in game one but then we let them play with us in game two.”