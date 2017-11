GREENE Greene Central School (GCS) Footlights Drama Club is proud to announce three upcoming performances of the musical, The Lion King Jr., this weekend.

The performances will be held on Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m., and a final showing on Sunday at 3 p.m.

GCS invites you to come and show support to the GCS Footlights Drama Club and its cast of over 90 students as they transform the Greene High School Auditorium into the Pridelands of the Serengeti.