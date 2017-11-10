Annual Veteran's Day parade to take place on Saturday

By: Hannah Benjamin, Staff Writer
Published: November 10th, 2017

NORWICH – Members of The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2782 and the American Legion Post 189 of Norwich will gather to hold the annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony this Saturday.

The VFW invites the public out to enjoy the Vet's Day Parade down East Main Street, followed by the ceremony Norwich City Park, with Paul Marsters as Master of Ceremonies, and Retired US Army Major General Peter Lenon guest speaking. The annual parade honors the military veterans that have fallen and those who are still serving.


