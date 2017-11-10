Volleyball All-Stars named by Midstate Athletic Conference

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: November 10th, 2017

CHENANGO COUNTY – Announced earlier this week, the MAC Conference released their volleyball All-Star teams. The Walton Warriors led all teams with eight selections while Bainbridge-Guilford had six listed in the three teams (First, Second and Honorable Mention). The athletes named to the teams are:

First Team

Abigail Selfridge (Bainbridge-Guilford), Erica Selfridge (Bainbridge-Guilford), Lizzie DeFalco (Walton), Claire Loker (Walton), Allison Beckwith (Oxford), Carly Hill (Unatego), Erin Kelly (Unadilla Valley), Juilet Gagliardo (Sidney), Kira Bush (Greene), Haleigh Nugent (Deposit/Hancock), Kendra Ackerly (Delhi), Oliviah Harris-Morris (Harpursville-Afton).


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 45% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

