Volleyball All-Stars named by Midstate Athletic Conference

CHENANGO COUNTY – Announced earlier this week, the MAC Conference released their volleyball All-Star teams. The Walton Warriors led all teams with eight selections while Bainbridge-Guilford had six listed in the three teams (First, Second and Honorable Mention). The athletes named to the teams are:

First Team

Abigail Selfridge (Bainbridge-Guilford), Erica Selfridge (Bainbridge-Guilford), Lizzie DeFalco (Walton), Claire Loker (Walton), Allison Beckwith (Oxford), Carly Hill (Unatego), Erin Kelly (Unadilla Valley), Juilet Gagliardo (Sidney), Kira Bush (Greene), Haleigh Nugent (Deposit/Hancock), Kendra Ackerly (Delhi), Oliviah Harris-Morris (Harpursville-Afton).