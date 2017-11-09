Oxford American Legion to hold Veterans Day observance

OXFORD - The Fort Hill American Legion Post #376 invites the community to join them this Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11. The ceremony commences precisely at 11:00 a.m., when they will reflect on the service and sacrifice of members of the Nation’s armed forces with an honorable service, ceremony, “Taps,” and light refreshments.

Since the armistice that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, Veterans Day has stood as an opportunity for the United States, as both a nation and its citizens, to pause and honor American veterans of all wars – and thus a day very close to The American Legion's heart and mission.