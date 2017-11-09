All-American BMX adds five new riders and has great showing at Grippen Park Winter Series

NORWICH – The All-American BMX was back in action this weekend but with five new members of the team. Alex, Elliott Harvey, Keegan Hagar, Faith Gray, Timmy Miner, Nathan and Mason Harvey all became new riders for the team. While some did not participate in the races over the weekend, they all attended their first practice in Endicott on Friday at Grippen Park.

On Saturday and Sunday, the group raced on Grippen Park. On Saturday, Liam White and Noel White both snagged first-place finishes, while all other races finished in the Top 10 of their respective classes.

Sunday, most of the team raced. The All-American BMX team came home from the event with four first-place winners, five place second and no rider outside the Top 5 in their classes.