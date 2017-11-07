Chenango County heads to the ballot box

Frank Speziale Photo

CHENANGO COUNTY – The following public officers may be voted for at the General Election to be held in Chenango County on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New York State: Justice of the Supreme Court. Three state proposals: Number one, a question; Number two, an amendment; Number three, an amendment.

Chenango County: Chenango County Sheriff: Ernest R. Cutting, Jr. Clerk: Mary C. Weidman

Afton: District 1 Supervisor: John H. Lawrence. Clerk: Rosemarie A. Klatz. Justice: Pamela J. Wylubski. Council (Vote for any two): Chris Warren, Robert G. Tallmadge. Superintendent of Highways: Lynn C. Shultis

Bainbridge: District 1 Supervisor: Dolores Nabinger. Clerk: Aric D. McKown, Michele J. Heier. Justice (Vote for any two): T. Christopher Thurlby, Mark R. Davis. Council (Vote for any two): Deborah K. Hromada, Jennifer J. Sienko. Superintendent of Highways: Gary R. Richman.

Columbus: District 1 Supervisor: Thomas P. Grace. Clerk: Brenda L. Weidman. Council (Vote for any two): Jane E. Prohaska, Diane P. Scalzo. Columbus Continued Superintendent of Highways: Robert F. Curtis, Kevin D. Cross.

Coventry: District 1 Supervisor: Marion L. Ireland. Justice: Joseph J. Agunzo. Council (Vote for any two): Robert E. Boudreau, John E. Wicks, Jr. Superintendent of Highways: Richard M. Granger, Jr.

German: District 1 Supervisor: Daniel S. Jack. Clerk: Ellen T. Maroney. Council (Vote for any two): Donald C. Nogva, Patricia L. Pittsley. Council to Fill Vacancy 2 Year Term: Christopher Whitlock, Edwin F. Zeeuw. Assessor: Jenny R. Jack. Superintendent of Highways: Robert A. Turshman, Sr.