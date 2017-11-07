A year later: Reality Check youth scopes tobacco litter in city park

NORWICH – A year after the City of Norwich Common Council adopted a tobacco-free park policy in city limits, Reality Check youth from Norwich High School (NHS) paid a visit to Kiwanis Park to evaluate how effective the policy has been so far.

Reality Check youth visited Kiwanis Park – located off of Rexford and River Streets – last Thursday to do a sweep of the area, flagging all of the individual cigarette butts in sight.

To the students' delight, they flagged only 101 cigarette butts throughout the entire park––76 percent less tobacco litter than last year.

"It looks like it's been getting a lot better," said Reality Check member Britney Blackledge. "It's still not good, but it's way better than last time."