Athlete of the week; Madison Baciuska, Afton Crimson Knight Field Hockey

Lately it seems when people talk about an athlete committing to a Division-I NCAA program, others think that athlete is one dimensional.

But not Madison Baciuska, this week’s girls Athlete of the Week .

Madison participates in Mock Trial, YES Leads, Student Government, and so much more.

“If there is an volunteer event happening in the area, you will see Madison there,” said Afton Athletic Director Cindy Bostelman. And not only will you see her there – you will witness Madison working the event from the moment it starts to the moment it ends.