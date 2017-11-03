Norwich Tornado and Forks Blue Devils to meet again Saturday in Section IV Final

NORWICH – Since the 49-7 loss to Chenango Forks in week six, the Norwich Purple Tornado have a three game win streaking defeating Windsor twice and a crazy win over Maine-Endwell––a game where Norwich was seemingly underdog despite being a higher seed.

On Saturday afternoon, the Tornado will try to bring home the program’s first Section IV championship since 1999.

In their way? The last team to beat the Purple this season, the Chenango Forks Blue Devils.

“I told them after that game that we want to play them again and show them we can play better,” said Tornado head coach Mike Chrystie.

In their last meeting Chenango Forks controlled every aspect of the game, totalling 535 yards on offense – 509 of which came on the ground – while also obtaining 31 first downs and holding on to the ball for 30 minutes of the game.

The Blue Devils held Norwich’s top rushers, Drew Walsh and Eric Conant, at bay, only allowing them a total of 27 yards. Overall, offensively, Norwich had 91 yards: 64 rushing, 27 in the air.